Malaysia unreservedly condemns storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israeli extremists

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia unreservedly condemns the storming of the Al Aqsa Mosque by Israeli extremist settlers on Sept 24 and 25.

The Malaysian Foreign ministry (Wisma Putra) in a statement said the orchestrated incursion was yet another deliberate act by the Israeli regime and clearly aimed to challenge the legal and political status quo of Jerusalem and Al-Haram Al-Sharif.

“Malaysia calls on members of the international community to hold the Israeli regime accountable for the incessant acts of aggression that would aggravate the already dire situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory (OPT).

“The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in particular must live up to its Charter-mandated responsibility and censure the regime to halt immediately all acts of provocation and aggression in the interest of peace and stability in the region,” said the statement.

Malaysia continues to stand firm by its long-held position that the Palestinians deserve their independent and sovereign State, based on the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.-Bernama