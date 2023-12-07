Malaysia urges Asean to strongly condemn the actions of the Myanmar junta

JAKARTA: Malaysia has urged Asean to strongly condemn the actions of the Myanmar junta which has carried out a series of airstrikes and killings as reported through a ‘joint communique’ to be issued by the regional coalition.

In addition to expressing concern, ‘condemnation’ against every action of the junta is essential because it worsens the situation in the troubled country and causes the problem of ‘internally displaced persons’, said Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir (pix).

“We have insisted that the tougher aspect of the statement be included in the ‘joint communique’ that will be issued by Asean,“ he said in a media briefing after attending the Asean foreign ministers’ settlement session here today.

He said that at the conference, the ministers also discussed efforts being made by member nations to engage in dialogue and engagement in order to advance peace in Myanmar.

Additionally, they agreed that in order to prevent any informal discussions from becoming “unilateral,“ they must be directed to Asean and that all efforts must be based on the Five-Point Consensus (5PC).

Thailand has notified the regional alliance of the efforts being undertaken, according to Zambry. “All Asean countries agreed by consensus that everything must be referred to Asean which is now chaired by Indonesia,“ he said.

Although he acknowledged the significance of this “engagement,“ he insisted that it is not a “recognition” of the junta since any such recognition must be based on the 5PC.

Thai Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai reportedly held a meeting with ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi who is being held in prison on Sunday. -Bernama