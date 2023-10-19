Malaysia urges conflict in Gaza, seizure of Palestinian people’s rights and land to be stopped immediately - Zambry

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia demands an immediate end to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in Gaza and the denial of Palestinians’ right to their land.

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) members, the international community, and powerful nations need to find a solution to halt the politics of dispossession, according to Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir.

“I have also urged the international community to support the opening of humanitarian routes to deliver humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people,“ Zambry said while delivering a national statement in the Emergency Extraordinary Meeting of the OIC Executive Committee at the level of Foreign Ministers which took place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, according to a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Wisma Putra) on Thursday.

This meeting was chaired by Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Minister of Foreign Affairs.

It also adopted an outcome document that strongly condemned Israel’s aggression against Palestine. This document also calls for an immediate end to Israel’s aggression, an end to the siege imposed on the Gaza Strip by Israel, and calls on countries and the international community to provide immediate humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people.

Malaysia also seriously condemned the incident of the bombing of Al-Ahli Al-Arabi Hospital in Northern Gaza, which caused many deaths including women and children as well as innocent civilians.

“This brutal act is clearly against human values ​​and violates international law. As one of the founding countries of the OIC, Malaysia remains committed to fighting for the rights of the Palestinian people.

“Malaysia is ready to cooperate in any international effort to collect and deliver humanitarian aid as soon as possible to the Palestinian people. “

Malaysia is also actively holding discussions with world leaders to find the best method to stop the ongoing conflict and to find a solution for the present and the future of the Palestinian people to be more peaceful and safe,“ he said in the statement.

Previously, on Wednesday, the final statement issued after the extraordinary meeting of the OIC Executive Committee at the level of foreign ministers also emphasised the important role of the global community in preventing the expulsion of Palestinians from their homeland.

The statement also emphasised the urgent need to address the Palestinian refugee crisis and the need for a comprehensive solution to the conflict in line with United Nations (UN) resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative.-Bernama