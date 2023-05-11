Malaysia urges Japan to continue addressing concerns regarding treated water from Fukushima

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim expressed Malaysia’s satisfaction with Japan’s assurance and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)’s report on the minimal radiological impact on marine life following the release of treated water from Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant.

However, he emphasized that Japan should continue to take the viewpoints, suggestions, and concerns raised by Malaysia and other regional countries on the matter due to the transboundary effects of this action.

“...(we) assured Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida we (Malaysia) will continue having products from Japan,“ he said in a joint press conference with Kishida here Sunday.

It was reported on August 24, Japan began discharging the treated water from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant into the sea.

On another note, Anwar said the 50th anniversary of ASEAN-Japan Dialogue Relations will held in mid December in Tokyo.

Anwar said he also hoped bilateral issues between Malaysia and Japan in the areas of defence and security, education and energy transition will be discussed extensively during the dialogue and some of the agreements will be finalised.

Following today’s meeting, Anwar said he is pleased with Japan’s commitment to support ASEAN initiatives including five-point consensus that aimed to bring peace to Myanmar.

Kishida’s inaugural two-day visit to Malaysia from Saturday held special significance as it coincided with the commemoration of the 50th Anniversary of ASEAN-Japan Friendship and Cooperation this year.

For eight successive years since 2015, Japan has been Malaysia’s fourth largest trading partner.

In 2022, trade with Japan was valued at RM181.51 billion (US$41.21 billion), contributing 6.4 per cent of Malaysia’s total trade.

As of June 2023, a total of 2,778 projects by Japanese companies have been implemented in Malaysia, with investments amounting to RM91.89 billion (US$27.43 billion).-Bernama