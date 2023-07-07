Malaysia urges NAM member states to uphold principled stance on Palestinian issue

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia urges member countries of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) to remain united in upholding NAM’s principled stance on Palestine, and to condemn the cruel and apartheid policies of the Israeli regime.

This was highlighted by Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir in Malaysia’s statement during the NAM Ministerial Committee on Palestine, held in Baku, Azerbaijan, on Wednesday, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“Malaysia also expresses concern over the current situation in Palestine, which has resulted in the loss of many lives, including women and children, as well as continuous destruction of buildings and infrastructure.

It (Malaysia) also condemns the increasing number of illegal settlements in Palestine and the actions of the Israeli regime that undermine international law, including humanitarian laws and human rights,“ the statement said.

The meeting was chaired by Azerbaijan and attended by 15 NAM member countries who are part of the NAM Committee on Palestine.

The statement mentioned that Malaysia expressed regret over the recent incident in Jenin, which involved the killing of Palestinian civilians by the Israeli regime.

In addition, Malaysia also criticised the selective bias of Western countries, who often condemn conflicts in other nations but protect the Israeli regime from being held accountable for the oppression against the Palestinian people.

“Malaysia’s stance remains unchanged, which is to recognise the rights of Palestine and its people to have their own independent and sovereign state, just like any other independent nation in the world,“ the statement said.-Bernama