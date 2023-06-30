Malaysia urges Swedish govt to stop allowing provocative acts of Quran burning

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has urged the Swedish government to stop allowing provocative acts of Quran burning in Sweden, stating that such acts were clearly hate crimes and that those who commit such acts should be held accountable for their actions.

Minister in Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Mohd Na'im Mokhtar said the Unity Government was deeply concerned and outraged at the recurrence decision to permit such despicable acts in the name of freedom of expression and that the country stood in solidarity with the affected community.

“Malaysia strongly condemns the heinous act of burning the Holy Quran in Sweden on Eid Al-Adha day and the vile act of burning the Holy Quran outside a mosque in Stockholm on a significant day of joy, celebration, and unity for Muslims around the world is a clear manifestation of hatred, religious intolerance and Islamophobia.

“Freedom of expression is a fundamental right, but it is essential to uphold this right within the boundaries of respect and responsibility.

“We call upon all parties to condemn this act of religious intolerance, stand together against hatred, and promote understanding, respect, and harmony among all members of our diverse society,” he said in a statement yesterday. -Bernama