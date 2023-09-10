Malaysia urges UNSC to take prompt action to end violence in Palestinian-Israeli conflict

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia urges the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to take immediate action to call on all parties to cease all acts of violence and clashes in the Gaza Strip.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said this is to respect and protect the lives of innocent civilians, as the ongoing 75-year conflict has claimed too many lives, caused injuries to thousands of others and destroyed public and private properties.

“The international community should also increase pressure on all parties to take immediate action to stop the war for regional security and stability,” he said during a briefing on the Current Developments in the Palestinian-Israeli Conflict in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Ahmad Zahid said the Palestinians should be granted their absolute right to freedom from illegal Israeli occupation, the right to reclaim land seized by Israel, and the right to establish an independent and sovereign Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

He said Malaysia remains open and will continue to support all concrete and realistic efforts to find a just and lasting solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict based on international law provisions and UNSC resolutions.

Ahmad Zahid said the government’s foreign policy and stance in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict have been clear and unwavering, with the struggle to liberate the land and rights of the Palestinian people remaining one of Malaysia’s top foreign policy priorities.

He said that Malaysia’s strong and vocal stance has been repeatedly articulated, including at the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), and the United Nations (UN).

The deputy prime minister said this stance is also evident in the firm statements issued by the government in condemning and objecting to all forms of provocation and acts of violence by the Israeli regime.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, in his speech at the United Nations General Assembly in New York last month also emphasised Malaysia’s stance on the Palestinian issue, he said.

Ahmad Zahid, however, said that the international community, especially Western powers, has somehow been seen as being indifferent and turning a blind eye to the atrocities committed by the Israeli regime against the Palestinian people without taking punitive action.

“Why are there two different approaches? In the Ukraine crisis, for example, the Western powers swiftly provided support to Kiev. Unfortunately, when it comes to Palestine, it is completely ignored,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid pointed out that this selective approach had raised questions about the fairness in the enforcement of international principles and laws.

He said Malaysia, on the other hand, has consistently provided unwavering support to Palestine across all aspects, including politically, economically, and through the distribution of financial aid, capacity building, and infrastructure development.

In addition to government assistance, Ahmad Zahid said that Malaysia also channels humanitarian aid from funds collected through public donations, managed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, through the Humanitarian Trust Fund for the People of Palestine (AAKRP).

In his speech, the deputy prime minister also expressed his appreciation to all Members of Parliament who have shown solidarity with Palestine, even though there are often differences and disputes between the government and the opposition on various issues.

In the spirit of unity and solidarity among the Malaysian people and based on Malaysia’s MADANI principles, which include respect and compassion, Ahmad Zahid also appealed to Members of Parliament to fully support the resolutions presented during the briefing session.- Bernama