Malaysia, US conclude ‘Bersama Warrior’ and ‘Keris Strike’ exercises

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia and the United States today concluded two annual bilateral joint exercises, ‘Keris Strike 2022’ and ‘Bersama Warrior 2022’, in ceremonies at Sungai Buloh, Selangor and Kuantan, Pahang, Malaysia.

Keris Strike, sponsored by US Army Pacific and hosted by the Malaysian Armed Forces and in its 26th iteration this year, contributes to enhancing both countries’ defence readiness and tactical interoperability besides building on close security partnership.

Whereas Bersama Warrior, which is in its eighth iteration, is sponsored by US Indo-Pacific Command and hosted by the Malaysian Armed Forces.

“The exercise enhances US and Malaysian defence readiness, improves interoperability and strengthens the State Partnership Programme relationship between the Malaysian Armed Forces and Washington National Guard,” said a statement, made available to Bernama by the US Embassy in Malaysia.

Keris Strike Task Force Commander Lt. Col. Joshua Suthoff said he is extremely proud of what has been accomplished during Keris Strike alongside Malaysian Army counterparts.

“Not only did we build readiness for both formations through tough jungle training, but our Soldiers made genuine enduring relationships that will last,” said the commander for 3rd Squadron, 4th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division.

Meanwhile, Col. Scott Humphrey, Bersama Warrior 2022 Chief of Staff and commander of the Washington Air National Guard’s Western Air Defence Sector, said: “United States Indo-Pacific Command and the Washington National Guard are grateful for the quality training and gracious hospitality of our Malaysian military partners.

“As we strive for improved interoperability, shared regional vision, and mutual cooperation, we look forward to rewarding future engagements and lifelong friendships.”

Keris Strike focused on developing land force capacity and capabilities to improve resiliency, addressing internal security challenges and enhancing interoperability operations to reaffirm security commitments in the region.

Approximately 200 US personnel participated in the Keris Strike exercise consisting of jungle operations and squad-level tactics.

Bersama Warrior challenged personnel with planning and coordinating several missions using the Multi-National Forces standard operating procedures. The training focused on developing US and Malaysian armed forces’ capacity to respond quickly to crisis with greater interoperability and mission effectiveness.

Approximately 100 US personnel participated in Bersama Warrior command post exercise, consisting of operational staff planners.

Both Keris Strike exercise and Bersama Warrior exercises demonstrate US resolve to support shared security interests with allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. — Bernama