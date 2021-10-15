Malaysia voted in for a seat in UN Human Rights Council for 2022-2024 term

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has won the election to take one of the 18 seats in the United Nations Human Rights Council with 183 votes for the 2022 -2024 term.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) in a Facebook posting shared the news.

“Malaysia’s success in taking a seat in the UN Human Rights Council is a great achievement and recognition on the status of human rights,” said Ismail Sabri who also congratulated all on the achievement.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri said Malaysia is ready to play an active role - to be the facilitator for conciliation, the enabler for cooperation, and the builder of consensus.

“Malaysia will work closely with the UN Member States to advance the global human rights agenda, as enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

“As our nations lay the groundwork for a sustained and inclusive recovery post #COVID19, human rights must be kept at the centre of all our efforts. In unity, for humanity,” he said.- Bernama