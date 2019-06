BANGKOK: Malaysia wants a comprehensive plan on the deportation of ethnic Rohingya refugees to ensure their safety, according to Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah today.

He said Malaysia is committed to helping the Rohingya refugees and is focused on three matters at the 34th Asean Summit here.

“At a dinner attended by Asean foreign ministers yesterday, Malaysia expressed its opinion on the need for the views of the ethnic Rohingya, as well as that of the Civil Society Organisation (CSO) which is doing humanitarian work at Cox’s Bazaar, be sought before the repatriation of the refugees,” he told the Malaysian media after attending the Asean Foreign Minister’s Meeting (AMM), here today.

He said Malaysia wants justice for the ethnic Rohingya and to bring to justice irresponsible parties who violated their rights.

Malaysia is also committed to improving its humanitarian work at Cox’s Bazaar and also the well-being of the ethnic Rohingya refugees in its country, he added.

On the 24-hour operation at the Bukit Kayu Hitam Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security Complex and the Sadao CIQ since last June 18, Saifuddin said it was well-received by the public, but there were several issues that needed to be addressed, especially congestion at the Sadao CIQ. - Bernama