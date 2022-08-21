Malaysia will continue spreading message of peace on international stage

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia will continue to spread the message of peace on the international stage even if its views differed from other countries, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said.

Ismail Sabri said it included his action in voicing Malaysia’s stand regarding the fate of Palestinians to United States President Joe Biden during his visit to the US in May.

“Although we know the US standard on Palestine, it will not stop Malaysia from being brave in stating our stand against Israel’s cruelty, on US soil,” he said during a special interview session celebrating the one-year anniversary of Keluarga Malaysia that was aired on all local television channels, including Bernama TV yesterday.

He was asked about his role in conveying Malaysia’s voice, especially in relating the country’s desire for justice for all and wanting the best for humanity to the global community.

On the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, he said Malaysia was of the view that the conflict needed to be resolved at the negotiating table.

“Although we disagree with Russia, that there is no right to attack other countries, we stress more on the need for both countries to be brought to the negotiating table to find a peaceful solution,” he said.

According to Ismail Sabri, the conflict would not only affect Ukrainians, especially those who have become refugees, but also impact other countries not involved in the conflict.

He pointed out that dwindling supply of certain products, rising inflation and spikes in prices of goods were clear indications of how the conflict had impacted others globally. - Bernama