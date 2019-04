PADANG BESAR: Malaysia will continue to take the issue of the ethnic Rohingyas to international forums so that they will regain their rights, said Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Marzuki Yahya (pix).

He said the government wants the international community to give serious attention to the problems faced by the Rohingya people who are being suppressed by the Myanmar regime.

“This (Rohingya) is a big issue ... we want their settlements to be returned,” he told reporters when asked to comment on the government’s efforts to resolve the problem of the ethnic Rohingya people in Malaysia.

He was met after launching the Songkran Festival 2019, Perlis-level at the Padang Jelutong Siamese Wat here yesterday.

Marzuki also said the authorities, especially the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency, police, and immigration to control the flow of refugees into the country. — Bernama