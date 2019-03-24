Malaysia will only absorb good values from international treaties: Dr M

BANTING: The Malaysian government wants to ratify the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court, but at the same time, it also wants the treaty to be subject to Malaysia’s conditions, according to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

He said the government would not accept “funny things” which could be at odds with Malaysia and would only absorb the “good values” from international treaties.

“There are certain things they want to do under the Rome Statute which we cannot do in this country.

“For example, the Rome Statute gives absolute freedom to everybody to do all kinds of things ... like men marrying men, women marrying women. That, we do not accept, we only accept the good ones,” he told a press conference after launching the ‘Sayangi Sawitku’ campaign at Pulau Carey, here today.

Dr Mahathir was responding to the Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar’s statement yesterday that the government would violate the Federal Constitution by signing the treaty, as the treaty would affect the monarch, Malay rights and the sanctity of Islam in the country.

The Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court is the treaty that established the International Criminal Court, having been adopted in Rome on July 17, 1998, and having come into force on July 1, 2002.

On another note, Dr Mahathir said Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee would remain the chairman of the Public Account Committee (PAC) until a suitable candidate is found.

He said this when asked if Kiandee would be removed, following protests by other PAC members against him holding on to the post.

“This is not a legal matter, it is a promise made by Pakatan Harapan. We can do it anytime, we will stick to our promise. It is not necessary for you to drop everything the moment something happens,” he said.

On the concerns of nepotism involving his eldest son, Tan Sri Mokhzani, being appointed the president of the Motorsports Association of Malaysia (MAM), Dr Mahathir said it was not Mokhzani’s intention to make a comeback in motorsports, as certain quarters had alleged.

“People will always accuse us of doing all kinds of things because of politics, not because of practical things.

“My son doesn’t want to make a comeback (to motorsports) ... he spent so much of his money when he was there ... so now, he is saving the money,” he added. — Bernama