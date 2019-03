KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia will return to its Asian tiger status in three years, says Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng.

He said the 48% jump in foreign direct investments to RM80.5 billion in 2018, compared with RM54.4 billion in 2017, reflected investor confidence in Malaysia’s economic health.

Lim said Chinese and Japanese investments into Malaysia had increased substantially and he hoped local investors would follow suit.

“(The) 2018’s figures have been positive despite certain predictions and I think Malaysia’s economy is progressing well. We have exceeded consensus estimation even for the previous month.

“The Industrial Production Index at 3.2% in January was higher than the estimate compiled by Bloomberg at 2.3%,” he said in his keynote address at the Invest Malaysia 2019 capital market forum here today.

He also said the privatisation of civil services would not result in existing civil servants losing their jobs.

Lim said the government is not sacking or terminating any civil servants but are exploring ways to deal with the bloated civil service through a privatised entity.

“In terms of timeline, that would be dependent on the proposals that are offered, at the same time it will also be discussed with the affected workers. But what I would like to say now is that this is something that is in progress. It will not be done quickly or immediately without giving regard to the concerns of all the stakeholders,“ he said.