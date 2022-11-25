Malaysia will work with Singapore to further elevate bilateral ties: PM Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia will work together with Singapore to further elevate Malaysia-Singapore bilateral relations, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today.

Anwar said this in reply to Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s tweet on his appointment as the 10th Prime Minister of Malaysia.

“Thank you PM @leehsienloong for the telephone call and warm wishes. As close neighbours and partners in Asean, Malaysia and Singapore also share many commonalities, intertwined history and very close and active people-to-people connections.

“I look forward to meeting you at the earliest opportunity and working together to further elevate Malaysia-Singapore bilateral relations,” Anwar tweeted.

Lee in his tweet earlier congratulated Anwar and expressed his interest to work together with Anwar as well as the new Malaysian government to further strengthen bilateral ties.

“Congratulated Dato’ Seri @anwaribrahim on being sworn in as Malaysia’s 10th Prime Minister and invited him (Anwar) to visit Singapore soon. Look forward to working with PM Anwar and the new government to further strengthen our bilateral relationship,” said Lee.

Anwar, 75, took the oath of office as the 10th Prime Minister before the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at the Istana Negara here on Thursday. - Bernama