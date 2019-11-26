Malaysia willing to learn and work with any countries: Dr Mahathir

BUSAN: Malaysia is willing to learn and work with any countries that can benefit the nation, according to Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Speaking to media after concluding the Asean-South Korea Commemorative Summit here, the Prime Minister said there is no question that Malaysia ignores certain countries.

“We can learn a lot from Japan, China also. We will work with everyone. We can pick and choose which one works for us best,“ he said.

In the case of South Korea, the country is very forthcoming and very keen to work with Asean.

“They have the Look South Policy, just like our Look East Policy. But they’re helping Asean countries grow. They are very positive. They have superb technology. Today, I saw trains, including a maglev train,“ he said.

Dr Mahathir added that the Korean mindset is also different, as they use technologies to focus on improving life, not as weapons, he said.

The Prime Minister described the meeting and cooperation with South Korea as useful for Malaysia.

For example in agriculture, he said the country has the technology to grow strawberries indoors using artificial sunlight.

“It tastes so sweet (for) which we have to send our people to learn how,” he said.

South Korea’s technologies are very advanced, he said, adding that their companies are prepared to transfer the technologies.

“They’re building trains for Malaysia. We’ve already ordered (them). The first eight they build here, while the rest in Malaysia. They’re willing to transfer all technologies.

“They’re also interested in helping small companies. That is our requests, but the main thing is acquiring the technology,“ he said.

On trade agreements, Dr Mahathir said Malaysia will paying close attention to details and consider all the consequences.

“Unless certain position are imposed, we have to be careful in terms of free trade. Seamless trade is good but we need to be a little bit protective of our infant industries,“ he added. - Bernama