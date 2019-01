PETALING JAYA: Three Malaysian pastry chefs beat 20 other teams to win the World Cup of Pastry 2019 on Monday.

Situ Chi Yin, Tan Wei Loon, Otto Tay and Loi Ming emerged as number one in the two-day challenge held in Lyon, France. It is the 30th annual World Cup of Pastry.

The Japanese team of Fumiaki Ito, Mirai Nishiyama and Ryohei Oguma won silver, while the Italian team of Lorenzo Puca, Maria Cortinovis and Andrea Restuccia took bronze.

The teams had 10 hours to prepare three chocolate desserts with Valrhona vintages, three frozen fruit desserts from the Capfruit range, 19 desserts on a plate, one artistic piece of sugar, an artistic chocolate piece and an artistic piece in carved ice.