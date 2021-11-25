Malaysia working with ASEM partners to establish VTL — PM

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is currently working with a few Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) partners like Singapore and Indonesia to establish the Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) on the path of socio-economic recovery.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said he hoped the resumption of people movement between countries would help boost economies, resuscitate livelihoods and refresh people-to-people contact.

“Our sincere goal is to save more lives, particularly those vulnerable to the pandemic and living under challenging circumstances,“ he said at the 13th ASEM Summit held virtually today.

He said despite the negative impacts, the Covid-19 pandemic has presented the world with opportunities.

“Evidently, we have all been forced to scale up our resources for digital transformation as we rebuild our socio-economic sectors such as business, education and healthcare.

“We need to undertake concrete initiatives to steer ASEM Connectivity closer to its objectives and principles,“ he added.

Therefore, Ismail Sabri has called upon the ASEM partners to facilitate and promote people-to-people access and to foster deeper economic ties.

ASEM, an intergovernmental process established on March 1, 1996 to foster dialogue and cooperation between Asia and Europe, comprises 21 Asian countries, 28 European Union countries, two European countries, the ASEAN Secretariat and the European Commission.

Malaysia joined ASEM in 1996 and has since actively participated in all ASEM initiatives that benefit both regions.

This year’s theme, “Strengthening Multilateralism for Shared Growth”, aligns with the current efforts undertaken by ASEM in tackling pressing global challenges through effective dialogue cooperation. — Bernama