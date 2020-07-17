Malaysiakini headline in BM version incorrect, misleading - KPPK

KUALA LUMPUR: The Plantation Industries and Commodities Ministry (KPPK) wants news portal Malaysiakini’s Malay language version to correct the headline regarding a statement by its minister, Datuk Dr Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali, in the Dewan Rakyat yesterday which it described as incorrect and misleading.

KPPK said in a statement yesterday that the headline for the story, which was uploaded at 1.02pm titled ‘Dulu perlekeh PH, sekarang menteri PN galakkan pula’ (Previously mocking PH, now PN minister encourages it) also caused confusion and may lead to a wrong assumption by readers following the headline posted by Malaysiakini.

“KPP wants the wordings to be corrected to be in line with the news as reported by Malaysiakini’s own journalist. The correction must involve all Malaysiakini media platforms,” added the statement.

The ministry explained that in his answer in the Dewan Rakyat, Mohd Khairuddin never touched on his stance at all, as to whether he encouraged or not the use of a tablespoon of red palm oil (for maintaining youthful looks) as promoted by the previous minister.

Instead, what the current minister stressed on and encouraged was the consumption of Tocotrienols Vitamin E produced from palm oil, which provides health benefits.

Also enclosed was a transcript of this morning’s oral question-answer session: “Regarding the spoonful of palm oil encouraged (by former minister Teresa Kok) is the red palm oil. But what I am encouraging is vitamin E from palm oil, which is Tocotrienols. This must be consumed by Malaysians and I have distributed it for free to all MP, this is for health.”

KPPK also stressed that it did not have a problem with the same news reported in the English version and hoped that the Malaysiakini Editorial would ensure its Malay and English versions did not differ so as not to tarnish the good name of Mohd Khairuddin and the ministry. — Bernama