Malaysian Airlines receives full marks for COVID-19 safety protocol

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 19: Malaysia Airlines Bhd has received seven stars (full marks) from Airline Ratings in an independent review of its COVID-19 health and safety measures.

The rating is based on seven criteria – COVID-19 guidance on the airline’s website, social distancingduring boarding, flight attendants’ Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), the compulsory wearing of face masks onboard, modifications to the meal service, passenger hygiene kits, and the deep cleaning of the aircraft.

According to the review, the national carrier was deemed to have excelled in all categories, resulting in it being awarded seven stars, it said in a statement today.

Airline Ratings is a worldwide airline safety and product rating review website.

Its rating system ranges from one to seven stars, taking into account a number of different factors related to audits from aviation governing bodies, lead associations and the airline’s own safety data.

Malaysia Airlines group chief executive officer Captain Izham Ismail said COVID-19 presented a challenge unlike any the aviation industry had ever faced previously, and Malaysia Airlines needed to adapt its services and protocols quickly to ensure that passengers and staff are kept safe and comfortable.

“In July 2020, we introduced the “Fly Confidently” campaign to educate passengers on the enhanced measures implemented across touchpoints at the airports as well as onboard.

“We are very proud that the range of measures we have put in place, from check-in through to arrivals,have been recognised by Airline Ratings and hope that this seven-star rating provides further reassurance to our customers that every flight with Malaysia Airlines will be safe and enjoyable for all onboard,” he said.

To take advantage of the airline’s great prices and outstanding COVID-19 safety record, guests canbook their tickets via Malaysia Airlines’ App, the airline’s official website at www.malaysiaairlines.com and participating travel agents.- Bernama