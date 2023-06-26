Malaysian ambassador Syed Md Hasrin presents credentials to Jokowi

JAKARTA: Malaysia’s new ambassador to Indonesia Datuk Syed Md Hasrin Tengku Hussin presented his credentials to President Joko Widodo in Istana Merdeka, here Monday.

At the credentialing ceremony, Syed Md Hasrin conveyed Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah’s regards to the Indonesian president also known as Jokowi.

Jokowi reciprocated by congratulating him for the appointment as the new ambassador of Malaysia and wished him a successful and fruitful tour of duty.

Syed Md Hasrin said he aimed to further develop and strengthen the existing cooperation and relations between the two countries.

“I look forward to working closely to take Indonesia-Malaysia relations to greater heights,” he told reporters later at the Malaysian embassy.

Meanwhile, Indonesia’s Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said the credentials submission by eight foreign envoys including from Malaysia at the ceremony will enhance relations and cooperation.

Indonesia’s bilateral relations with the eight countries are currently quite good, starting from trade and investment, she said in a statement.

Syed Md Hasrin had served as Malaysia’s permanent representative to the United Nations in New York since 2019 and also served in Indonesia and the United Arab Emirates.

He received a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science from the University of Arizona, United States and a Master’s Degree in Public Management from National University of Singapore.-Bernama