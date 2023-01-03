Malaysian Army sets three focus areas to strengthen force

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Army (MAF) has set three main focus areas to strengthen and enable the country’s security force to continue to excel.

The main areas are looking after the welfare of its members, helping the government and the people and improving its organisational structure.

Chief of Army General Tan Sri Zamrose Mohd Zain said the agenda was to improve the well-being and welfare of its staff in order for them to focus fully on the duties and responsibilities entrusted to them.

He said the military branch would continue to strengthen its commitment to helping the government and the people through civil-military cooperation by equipping the force in terms of manpower and assets to respond to disasters, make preliminary plans of action and strengthen relations with the central and state governments as well as their agencies.

“In addition, improving the organisational structure of the army will also be given attention so that this service branch will continue to develop and improve its capabilities in line with the current environmental changes, especially new developments in technology and cyber security.”

He said this to reporters at the 90th Army Day celebrations at Dataran Panglima Tentera Darat, Sungai Besi Kem Perdana, here today.

Maintaining the theme of last year’s celebration, ‘Wellbeing of the Army Family Prioritised, National Sovereignty Assured’, this year’s celebration featured a full regimental parade ceremony and military tradition involving all MAF 16 corps and regiments.

The event started as soon as Zamrose arrived at 9.30 am with a fly past by five aircraft consisting of three A109 LOH and two MD 530G helicopters.

The Malaysian Army official song ‘Gagah Setia’ reverberated around the square before Zamrose inspected the parade which was mounted by 58 officers and 1,426 members of other ranks led by 12th Battalion Royal Malay Regiment (12 RAMD Mekanize) Commanding Officer Lt Col Mohd Azamri Abdullah.

Zamrose later presented several awards, namely the Armed Forces Commander’s Readiness Award, the Army Innovation Management Award, the Army Knife Award, the Meritorious Service Award and the National Sovereignty Medal.

The Malaysian Army Day is celebrated on March 1 every year aimed at strengthening unity within the force and to build relationship with the community.

Also present were MAF Chief of Staff Lt Gen Datuk Arman Rumaizi Ahmad, Western Field Commander Lt Gen Datuk Muhammad Hafizuddeain Jantan and Eastern Field Commander Lt Gen Datuk Mardzuki Muhammad. - Bernama