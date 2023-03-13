Malaysian army tattoo performance captivates visitors in PD

PORT DICKSON: Thousands of visitors to the Malaysian army’s military tattoo were captivated by the various performances and demonstrations at the Army Basic Training Centre (PUSASDA) here last night.

In conjunction with the 90th Army Day, around 2,000 army personnel took part in the military tattoo, putting on various demonstrations, including music performances and marches that displayed their skills in groups.

The highlight were stunts by the Army Red Warriors, the army’s motorcycle acrobatics act, which created new records in the Malaysian Book of Records in the categories of the Most People Riding On a Motorcycle and Longest Motorcycle Jump (Female) set by Sgt Saidatul Husna Kamaruddin, 34.

Bands, silent marching, war dances, displays of unarmed combat, horse riding and drumliner performances, as well as demonstrations by elite commandos and the army’s war dogs were part of the two and a half hour long extravaganza.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, Chief of Army Gen Tan Sri Zamrose Mohd Zain, Chief of Defence Force Gen Tan Sri Affendi Buang and Chief of Air Force Tan Sri Mohd Asghar Khan Goriman Khan attended the festivities.

The Army Open Day Carnival was attended by over 60,000 visitors, who also had the chance to visit an army assets and career exhibition, along with Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) as well as Nuclear, Biological and Chemical performances held since yesterday. - Bernama