Malaysian Army will not compromise on bullying issues -Zamrose

PORT DICKSON: The Malaysian Army (TDM) will not compromise on bullying activities among its soldiers, said its chief, Gen Tan Sri Zamrose Mohd Zain. (pix)

He said that a comprehensive investigation would be implemented, and stern action would be taken against individuals found guilty of perpetuating the act, including being terminated from the services immediately.

“To the soldiers, let me declare here, if you are caught maltreating and bullying other personnel, if investigated and found guilty, you will be sacked immediately.

“That is my stand, no need for the Military Court process; we will (straight away) punish, the form of punishment cannot be referred to the Military Court. After that, (you) will be terminated, try it if you are in doubt. Indeed, I will do it,” he told reporters after visiting the PTD (Army Chiefs) Gallery at the Army Museum here, today.

He said this when asked to comment on a screenshot of an individual’s message using the Twitter handle @pedogpop, which went viral when the writer claimed that his younger brother, who is a soldier living in barracks at an army camp, was hit and bullied by a group of seniors.

On Dec 2, Senior Minister of Defence, Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein, was reported to have urged the individual making the claim to come forward to furnish information, so that a comprehensive investigation could be conducted on the matter, with the identity of the whistleblower to be kept confidential.

“On the case, I received the message stating that his younger brother was bullied, but I will only act once I get the details, because he did not clarify where his brother is from, which unit, navy, army or air force, how to investigate? I understand that the case has been taken over by the Ministry of Defence,” he said.

In the meantime, Zamrose said that the PTD Gallery, which took seven years to be completed, was aimed at keeping and exhibiting the PTD collections, starting from the first to the current time, for public viewing and simultaneously appreciating the deeds and contributions of all past PTDs.

He hoped that all the collections at the gallery would become sources of historical and scholarly material references for society and future generations, other than reflecting the personality and greatness of former PTDs when in service.

“I wish to recommend that military personnel and the public visit the gallery, and I am confident that every visitor will be able to appreciate all the experiences and deeds of the former PTDs in driving the development and excellence of the army,” he said.

He said that TDM would continue to implement efforts to collect and document every historical incident which took place in TDM, since they were not only to be remembered, but can also be used as an example to be emulated by military personnel in the future.

The PTD Gallery exhibited the biographies of 28 former army chiefs and their respective private collections, including letters of appointment, medals and awards received, and their personal collections throughout their services in the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF).

-Bernama