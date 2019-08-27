Malaysian arrested at Chennai airport with 6.5kg of gold

NEW DELHI: A Malaysian woman was arrested with smuggled gold worth 25 million rupees (RM1.47 million) at Chennai’s international airport.

Indian customs officials, acting on a tip-off, arrested the passenger on Sunday after they found 12 gold bars weighing 6.5kg in her baggage.

The 41-year-old told Air Intelligence Unit officials that the gold was to be delivered to an unknown person outside the airport, according to a customs press release on Monday.

K. Saravanan, consul-general of Malaysia in Chennai, told Bernama that local authorities are investigating the case.

Earlier this month, a Malaysian man was arrested at Chennai airport in an attempt to smuggle diamonds worth RM1.34 million into India. — Bernama