Malaysian artist attacked in Singapore, underwent surgery

SINGAPORE: Malaysian celebrity Kamal Adli, who was injured after he was attacked by a man in Singapore late on Sunday night (March 12), underwent surgery at a hospital here.

“Alhamdulillah, Kamal is conscious (after surgery)... I hope everyone prays for our safety,“ said his wife Uqasha Senrose via her Instagram (IG) account today.

In her IG update late last night, Uqasha said Kamal, 36, was repeatedly hit with a ‘chota’ on the head, face and body by a man.

Without revealing the hospital Kamal was placed in, Uqasha said Kamal underwent a “major operation” due to severe injuries on his head.

Uqasha said the matter has been submitted to the police for further investigation and she also asked for fans and members of the public to pray for her husband’s recovery.

The couple were in Singapore for the three-day Hari Raya Mega Sale 2023 event starting Friday, at Hall 5A of the Singapore Expo.

According to Uqasha, the incident happened at the end of the event.

Uqasha also included pictures of the incident and said the perpetrator has been arrested.

Meanwhile, Singapore Police Force spokesperson in replying to Bernama’s query on the incident said police were alerted to a fight at 1 Expo Drive at 9.19pm.

Preliminary investigations revealed that a 33-year-old man armed with a baton had allegedly assaulted a 36-year-old man at the location.

The 36-year-old man was conscious when conveyed to the hospital.

The 33-year-old man was subsequently arrested for voluntarily causing hurt with dangerous weapon and possession of offensive weapon.

“The baton was seized as case exhibit. Police investigations are ongoing,” the spokesperson said.

Organised by Megaxpress International, the Hari Raya Mega Sale also featured several artistes from Malaysia. Kamal and Uqasha are among the Malaysian celebrities who have been taking part in such events in Singapore. -Bernama