Malaysian artists need better market access, says Tengku Zafrul

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian artists need access to better markets and business ecosystems in the medium and long term to enhance the marketing of their works in the Asean market.

Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz (pix) said various aids such as grants and loans had been given to help the industry survive and recover.

“For that, the government has spent RM22 million in the past 14 months to benefit more than 8,000 artists under CENDANA,“ he said in his address at the launch of TripArt collaboration and CIMB Artober Hotel Art Fair 2021 here yesterday.

Also present was Bernama chairman Senator Datuk Ras Adiba Radzi.

TripART is a public-private tripartite collaboration between CIMB Group, the Cultural Economy Development Agency (Cendana) and Yayasan Hasanah, the impact-based foundation of Khazanah Nasional Bhd.

The CIMB Artober Hotel Art Fair 2021 supported by Cendana is being held from Nov 4 to Nov 7 at the Element by Westin Kuala Lumpur.

The art fair which is being held in guest suites converted into mini galleries is the first of its kind in Malaysia, and will see specially curated works by over 50 artists represented by nine art galleries as well as beneficiaries and partners of CIMB Foundation, Cendana and Yayasan Hasanah displaying their artworks and handicrafts.

Tengku Zafrul said CIMB Artober was able to strengthen the relationship between art lovers and new collectors, with artists and galleries.

“In fact, such a programme is in line with the concept of Whole of Nation, where the government and the private sector, as well as NGOs, work together to prosper the development of the country’s creative industry.

“Now, with the reopening of the economy and social sectors, I hope the Malaysian community will revisit the exhibitions at art galleries, while supporting the development of local contemporary art,“ he added.

Tengku Zafrul said Budget 2022 tabled last Friday was proof of the government’s support and commitment to the art industry reflected through an allocation of RM238 million.

This includes RM30 million through the investment loan matching scheme for the national animation platform initiative to be run by MyCreative Ventures, he added.

“Here, I want to emphasise that this is not the only thing that our artistic talents can take advantage of.

“If they have a business, they can also benefit from aid given that totals RM40 billion to empower local entrepreneurs,“ he added. — Bernama