LANGKAWI: Malaysia’s first astronaut Datuk Dr Sheikh Muszaphar Shukor (pix) and a Russian cosmonaut Anton Nikolaevich Shkaplerov were chosen as mentors in a three-day Green Mentoring Walk and Tour 2019 (GMWT 2019) programme which ended yesterday.

Chief executive officer and founder of Gitex Global Network Events and Tours Safinah Yaakob said the event brought together the duo to create awareness about climate change and green tourism by sharing their views, experiences and interest in promoting good sustainability practices with tourism industry players.

She said GMWT 2019 brought a fresh, new and creative approach by integrating the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) in the tourism industry.

“This event not only focuses on the SDG pledges on climate change awareness, but it also provides a meeting and networking opportunity to corporates, industry players and the community.

“This will enable great networking and educate like-minded people to ‘go green’ and understand the SDG pledges,” she said in a statement here today.

There was also a tree planting session with the duo.

“Both bamboo and coconut trees are identified as high-valued and multi-purposed, they are not only resilient but also have a sustainable impact on the environment,” she said. — Bernama