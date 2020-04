PETALING JAYA: ExecuJet MRO Services Malaysia has gained new certifications from the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), allowing the company to service all latest Dassault Falcon aircraft.

These latest certifications open up ExecuJet MRO Services Malaysia, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dassault Aviation, to service more than 100 Falcon aircraft operating in the Asia Pacific region.

In a statement today, the Malaysian MRO company said new FAA certification allows it to perform line maintenance on Falcon 900 models including the 900EX, 900EX EASy, 900DX and 900LX.

“We had already been certified to perform line and heavy maintenance on Falcon 7X and 8X aircraft as well as Falcon 2000 Series aircraft, including the 2000EX EASy, DX, LX and LXS.

“These latest certifications for the Falcon 900 models means we now have FAA certification to work on all latest Dassault Falcon aircraft.

“ExecuJet MRO Services also recently gained FAA approval to perform non-destructive testing (NDT) and to recertify aircraft wheel assembly overhauls and repairs,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, EASA has certified ExecuJet MRO Services Malaysia to cover line maintenance on the Falcon 2000EX, Falcon 7X and Falcon 8X.