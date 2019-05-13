Malaysian Bar urges government expedite proposed IPCMC

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Bar has urged the government to set up the Independent Police Complaints and Misconduct Commission (IPCMC) without any further delay.

Its president Abdul Fareed Abdul Gafoor (pix) said IPCMC would undoubtedly enhance the stature and the standing of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM).

“The establishment of the IPCMC is indisputably constitutional and does not violate Section 4 of the Police Act 1967,” he stressed.

He said Article 140(1) of the Federal Constitution as the supreme law of the land clearly provided for the establishment of a Police Force Commission that may exercise disciplinary control over members of the police force.

“We wish to categorically state that in meting out disciplinary action, the IPCMC will not undermine the powers of the IGP.

“It is only the investigative and disciplinary functions currently under the Police Force Commission, which is an internal body, that would be taken over by the IPCMC in order to have external oversight,“ he said in a statement here last night.

He said the Malaysian Bar commended and support new Inspector General of Police (IGP) Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador’s stance on his responsibility to ensure that the police would get the best outcomes from all aspects while the public would feel protected and get the best service from the setting up of the IPCMC.

“IGP’s expression of support for the establishment of the IPCMC, which is intended to function as an independent and external oversight body to investigate complaints involving PDRM personnel is significant, positive and encouraging.

“It is our fervent hope that the IGP’s leadership in this respect will herald a new dawn of police accountability, and of public confidence in the PDRM,“ Abdul Hamid added. — Bernama