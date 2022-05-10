Malaysian-born Marcus Yam wins Pulitzer Prize

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia-born journalist, Marcus Yam with The Los Angeles Times, has won the Pulitzer Prize for his pictures of the fall of Kabul, Afghanistan, to Taliban fighters last summer.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Yam took photographs of what transpired in Afghanistan despite being roughed up by the Taliban.

“When the U.S. announced that it would pull American troops out of Afghanistan, Yam believed this would not end well and he needed to be on the ground covering it from beginning to end. We, of course, agreed because we trusted him and we knew he would produce stellar work,“ the report said.

Even though this award is for his photography, what was equally as impressive was his ability to navigate the unknown, the report further added.

Yam becomes the sixth Los Angeles Times journalist to win a Pulitzer for the photography categories. He is also the first Malaysian-born journalist to ever win a Pulitzer for photography.