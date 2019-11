JAKARTA: The first Malaysian charity bazaar held at the Malaysian Embassy in Jakarta today will be turned into an annual event in an effort to promote Malaysian products and services in Indonesia.

Malaysian Ambassador to Indonesia Datuk Zainal Abidin Bakar said the main objective of the programme is for charity, but it also served as a platform to promote Malaysian products and services.

“The bazaar is also in line with the efforts of the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs which targets the operation of 700 franchise networks from Malaysia in Indonesia by 2020,” he told reporters here today.

The event organised by the Foreign Ministry’s Women Association (Perwakilan) in Jakarta, also help to create awareness about the cultures, local products and tourist destinations in Malaysia in conjunction with the Visit Malaysia Year 2020.

According to Perwakilan Jakarta head Datin Sakhiah Mohd Som, a total of 60 Malaysian and Indonesian companies participated in the bazaar held from 8am to 5pm.

“The proceeds will be channelled to charitable causes in Indonesia and Malaysia,” she said. —