Malaysian Commercial Vehicle Expo to see more than 70 exhibitors

KUALA LUMPUR: Over 70 local and international exhibitors will showcase a wide variety of commercial vehicles at the Malaysian Commercial Vehicle Expo 2019 (MCEV 2019).

The fourth instalment of the Expo, from today until tomorrow was launched today at the Malaysia International Exhibition and Convention Centre (MIECC) by Deputy Transport Minister Datuk Kamaruddin Jaffar focuses on future transport solutions in the commercial vehicle industry.

The Expo brings together future transportation solutions on one stage with exhibitors putting a wide array of innovative products and services that can contribute to more efficient, safer and cleaner transportation. Transportation technology trends, Electromobility, and “uberisation” of trucking are among the topics to be presented.

Kamaruddin said that the trucking and transportation industries are on the cusp of transformative change and the existing infrastructure needed to be exploited to better meet the demands in a more sustainable and efficient manner.

“The MCVE can serve as the platform for all the players in the industry to share and offer solutions on safe, efficient and sustainable transportation for Malaysia in the future.” he said.

Stefan Pertz, organiser of MCVE said, “Technology is disrupting and transforming the transportation industry at a rapid pace. The future of transportation will involve vehicles and transport solutions that’s are connected, data-driven, shared, on demand, electric and highly automated. By bringing the spotlight on ground-breaking and new transport solutions to this expo, I hope it will help prepare us for the future of transportation in Malaysia.”

“Our Expo 2017 attracted more that 6,700 trade visitors. With our stellar lineup of exhibitors and activities, I am confident we will see this figure increase as visitors can expect to be thoroughly engaged with new learnings and experiences.”

“The newest addition to this year’s programme, which will interest visitors is the exhibitors ‘Hour of Power’, where designated exhibitors will each use a given hour to vie for their attention. I believe the exhibitors has prepared a line-up of interactive and attention-grabbing activities,“ he said.

Highlights include Asian Truckers Drivers club Luncheon sponsored by Giti Tire and a seminar by Volvo trucks on “The road to Electromobility for the Malaysian transportation industry” which will include panelists from the Road Transport Department (JPJ) and the Association of Malaysian Hauliers (AMH).

The Expo also features a designated Rest and Relax (R&R) area complete with food trucks to provide free food and a coffee bar at the Asian Trucker Booth, as well as a designated Networking area.

The MCVE 2019 is open from 10am to 7pm with no admission charge. For more information, visit www.mcve.com.my