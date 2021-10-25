Malaysian Culture Week 2021 in hybrid mode from Oct 25-30

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) is organising the Malaysian Culture Week (MBM) 2021 themed ‘Bangkit Asal’ to uplift or revive the country’s arts, culture and heritage, in a hybrid manner from today (Oct 25) until Oct 30.

MOTAC in a statement today said the Malaysian Culture Week is the ministry’s ‘signature programme’ as a platform to showcase the diversity of arts, culture and heritage in Malaysia by providing space to express cultural diversity.

The programme involves ten departments or agencies under MOTAC which have their respective signature products, it said.

The agencies involved are the National Department for Culture and Arts, Museum Department, National Heritage Department, National Archives, National Library, Istana Budaya, Malaysian Handicraft Development Corporation, National Art Gallery, National Academy of Arts Culture and Heritage (Aswara) and Tourism Malaysia.

Various interesting activities have been lined up by each agency to fill in through the MOTAC Facebook platform as well as the website www.mbm2021.com, from 2pm to 6pm from Oct 25 to 30.

The activities that will be presented are related to archiving, cultural arts and heritage education, performing arts, visual arts, selected manuscript content, arts and culture based on Malaysian cultural roots.

There will also be videos recognised by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), artifacts and national history, as well as the branding of Malaysia as ‘Top of The Mind Ecotourism Destination of the World’.

MOTAC Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said the implementation of the programme was in line with the strategic planning in the MOTAC Tourism Recovery Plan to expand the promotional aspect to attract tourists when the border gates open.

“With a programme like this, it is hoped that it can revive the country’s tourism and cultural industry under the new norms,“ she said. — Bernama