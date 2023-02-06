Malaysian defence minister Mohamad Hasan attends Shangri-La dialogue in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Malaysia’s Minister of Defence Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan is in Singapore to attend the 20th Shangri-La Dialogue, which kicked off today.

In a statement today, the republic’s Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) said Mohamad called on his Singapore counterpart Dr Ng Eng Hen this afternoon at the Shangri-La Hotel.

During the meeting, MINDEF said both Ministers reaffirmed their mutual dedication to deepening trust, expanding collaboration, and enhancing the partnership between both defence establishments.

“They explored ways to further strengthen cooperation to tackle common security challenges in the region,“ the statement read.

The ministry noted that both ministers acknowledged the critical role of regional multilateral platforms, including the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM), ADMM-Plus and the Five Power Defence Arrangements in enhancing regional security and stability.

“Singapore and Malaysia’s defence establishments interact regularly across a wide range of activities, such as visits and exchanges, bilateral exercises, and cross-attendance of courses,“ said MINDEF.

Dr Ng and Mohamad last met in Malaysia at the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition 2023 on May 23, 2023, and in Singapore for Mohamad’s introductory visit on May 9, 2023.

“These interactions underscore the warm and longstanding defence relations between the two countries, and deepen mutual understanding and trust between both defence establishments,“ said MINDEF.

As part of his visit, Mohamad will also call on Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean, said the statement.

The defence summit will end on June 4.- Bernama