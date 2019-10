BANGKOK: A Malaysian drowned while snorkelling in Poda Island, Ao Nang, in Krabi province in Thailand yesterday.

In the 9am (local time) incident, technician Muhamad Hafizee Supie, 25, from Ledang, Johor, who was on a holiday trip with colleagues, was found drowned in Poda Island.

Au Nang district investigations officer Capt Nakorn Chartthai said a volunteer team who happened to be at the scene tried to administer cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on the victim but to no avail.

“The victim was then rushed to the Krabi Hospital at about 10am but was pronounced dead at 12.20 (local time),” he told Bernama here today.

Muhamad Hafizee’s body is now at the hospital pending arrangements to bring it back to Malaysia.

Meanwhile, the victim’s sister, Siti Saadiyah Ismail said Muhamad Hafizee, the fifth of six siblings, was a technician in Kuala Lumpur.

“He had gone on a company trip to Krabi by bus on Thursday night and was supposed to return on Tuesday.

“We were informed of the incident by one of his colleagues at about 4pm (Malaysian time),” she said when contacted.

She said the family was making arrangements with the Malaysian Consulate in Songkhla to bring home his remains. — Bernama