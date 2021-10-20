Malaysian drug suspect, Filipino killed in shootout with police, soldiers

PETALING JAYA: A suspected Malaysian drug dealer and his Filipino accomplice were shot dead in a sting operation at a coastal village in the southern Philippine province of Tawi-Tawi over the weekend.

The Manila Times reported Police Brig Gen Remus Medina, chief of the Drug Enforcement Group, as saying the Sabahan and a resident of Sitangkai town in Tawi-Tawi had resisted arrest and were engaged in a gun battle with the policemen and soldiers in a gunfight in Pahut village in the capital town of Bongao.

Police were said to have recovered some 1.5kg of syabu or crystal meth and marijuana worth nearly 11 million pesos (RM900,000) and two.45-calibre pistols and identification cards of the suspects, including their speedboat.

“The shootout erupted when the police-military team was effecting the arrest of the two suspects for alleged drug trafficking during a sting operation,” Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar was quoted as saying.

“Anti-illegal drugs operations will continue without let-up even as the PNP remains preoccupied with law enforcement and public safety duties in response to the Covid-19 health crisis and general anti-criminality and internal security operations.”