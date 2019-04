KUALA LUMPUR: Safe Kids Malaysia Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) executive director, Assoc Prof Dr Kulanthayan KC Mani has been elected to the board of directors of the Geneva-registered Global Alliance of Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) for Road Safety.

This occurred at the sixth global meeting of the organisation which held its general assembly in Chania, Greece yesterday.

Kulanthayan’s tenure is from 2019 to 2023.

“It’s an honour for Malaysia to have been elected for the first time to the highest office of the board of directors of the Global Alliance for road safety by members from some 90 countries,“ he said in a statement.

Established in 2012 and with more than 225 member organisations, the Global Alliance’s mission is empower and strengthen the relevant NGOs to stimulate collaborative advocacy, action and accountability for road safety and road accident victims.

In his acceptance speech at the general assembly, Kulanthayan touched on the need for members to work together towards the target of Sustainable Development Goal 3.6, which is to halve the number of road deaths and injuries by 2030 set by the United Nations.

He also stressed on the importance of capacity-building among Global Alliance members and offered UPM as an avenue to undertake postgraduate studies in the field of road safety research. — Bernama