Malaysian exponent of Indian classical dance dies in Odisha

NEW DELHI: Malaysia-based exponent of Bharatanatyam, a classical Indian dance, Sri Ganesan, died after collapsing at an event on Friday in the eastern Indian state of Odisha.

Ganesan, the director of Sri Ganesalaya in Kuala Lumpur, was in the state capital Bhubaneswar to take part in the three-day Devadasi Dance festival, local media reported on Saturday.

The 63-year-old fainted while lighting a lamp just before his dance performance, the reports said.

Ganesan’s group has trained thousands of artistes in the Indian classical dance style and produced hundreds of shows. -BERNAMA