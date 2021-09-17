‘Malaysian Family’ approach in negotiations on Sarawak’s rights - Abang Jo

KUCHING: The Sarawak government will take a ‘Malaysian Family’ spirit approach in negotiations on the state’s rights with the Federal Government, says Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg. (pix)

He said the establishment of Malaysia as a country comprising three regions should prioritise the spirit of mutual respect, while recognising the rights enshrined in the Federal Constitution and the 1963 Malaysia Agreement (MA63).

He said in the 58 years since the formation of Malaysia, there were matters that had not yet been implemented in accordance with the Constitution and MA63, which should be brought to the negotiating table.

“The Federal and state governments have been holding talks since 2015, and the talks will continue.

“I hope the initiative to continue negotiations on MA63 as contained in the Memorandum of Understanding on Political Stability and Transformation between the Federal Government and the Opposition on Sept 13 will lead to a win-win result for the state and the Federation,“ he said during his speech at the state-level 2021 Malaysia Day celebration at the Sarawak State Assembly (DUN) here, tonight, which was held under the new norm and broadcast live.

The Yang Dipertua Negeri of Sarawak Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud and his wife, Toh Puan Raghad Kurdi Taib, were the guests of honour at the ceremony, which was also attended by state ministers.

Meanwhile, Abang Johari said in conjunction with the Malaysia Day celebration this year, he hoped that the ‘Malaysian Family’ comprising Peninsular Malaysia, Sarawak and Sabah would continue to be strengthened to achieve stability and progress.

“As the Head of the Sarawak Government, I would like to assure you that the state government will continue to work to restore any rights of Sarawak that have been eroded, through negotiations with the Federal Government.

“I would also like to thank Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob who has continued to show concern for the aspirations of the people in Sarawak,“ he added.

-Bernama