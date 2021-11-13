Malaysian family capable of making country competitive

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al- Mustafa Billah Shah (pix) said that the country would continue to be competitive and achieve greater heights if the concept of an inclusive and fair Malaysian Family is combined with the spirit of a family.

His Majesty said the spirit of the Malaysian Family could also foster unity in a country like Malaysia, which is diverse.

“The Malaysian Family Initiative introduced by the government recently attracted my attention. True to the saying, we are all like a family,”said Al-Sultan Abdullah at His Majesty’s 2021 official birthday celebration at Istana Negara here, today.

Al-Sultan Abdullah said the implementation of the programmes under the Malaysian Family concept must be scrutinised, refined and improved from time to time.

“The views and suggestions of my subjects should also be accepted by the implementing agencies with an open heart, ”said His Majesty.

Also present was Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah.

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s official birthday was celebrated last June 7, but no celebration was held then following the spread of Covid-19.

The idea of a Malaysian Family based on the values of inclusion, togetherness and gratitude was introduced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob during his inaugural speech after his appointment as the ninth Prime Minister and formation of a new government last August.

Al-Sultan Abdullah also welcomed the 2022 Budget, themed “Keluarga Malaysia; Makmur Sejahtera” (A Prosperous Malaysian Family) which was tabled by Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz last Oct 29

His Majesty also expressed his appreciation for the 12th Malaysia Plan that was passed without amendment via a voice vote.

“My hope is that the government’s budget allocation will be carefully managed in order to give optimum impact to the country, especially in efforts to eradicate poverty and improve the socio-economy and living standards of my subjects,” said Al-Sultan Abdullah.

His Majesty also said the country continued to record economic growth at 7.1 percent in the first half of 2021, indicating that Malaysia is on the right track in the phase of economic recovery.

“This good performance must continue. At the same time, the government should continue to explore new innovative strategies and design new growth areas to achieve the goals of sustainable development, “ His Majesty added.

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong also decreed for the government to formulate a strategy and a more effective approach to address the issue on losses as stated in the Auditor-General’s Report 2020 that was released recently.

“The government needs to urgently draw up more effective strategies and approaches to address it so it will not happen again,” added His Majesty.

Al-Sultan Abdullah also expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Malay rulers for the trust and support given to His Majesty as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

His Majesty also expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister, government, members of the administration, civil servants, members of the security forces, the private sector and non -governmental organisations, as well as the people who work hard in their respective ways in dignifying the country.

“I and the Raja Permaisuri Agong thank all the people for their congratulatory messages and prayers in conjunction with my official birthday, “ said Al-Sultan Abdullah, who also prayed that Malaysia would continue to be peaceful, prosperous and protected against disasters and epidemics in particular Covid-19.

-Bernama