Malaysian Family concept outlines three characteristics. 20 values

KUALA LUMPUR: The ‘Malaysian Family’, which is the concept of the new government led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, outlines three characteristics and 20 enrichment of values.

According to the Malaysian Family booklet, the three characteristics are inclusivity, common ground and contentment.

The enrichment of values under the characteristics included instilling a culture of integrity in the family, making the culture of trust as a family culture, making the principle of justice as the core of strengthening the family and making consensus through consultation as a family practice.

Others are inculcating a culture of knowledge in the community and family, fostering a culture of prudent communication among families and communities as well as instilling noble values in every member of the family.

Other values outlined are responsibility towards family, cultivating the act of kindness in fostering the spirit of family togetherness, ensuring a harmonious atmosphere can be enjoyed by the family as well as instilling a culture of service in the family to help members who need it.

Other values are safeguarding the honor and dignity of the family, instilling the caring spirit to help family members, fostering a culture of patience in maintaining family harmony and instilling the spirit of peace and well-being in family members.

Cultivating healthy physical and mental practices, continuing family traditions and customs, love, respect and obedience are also included.

Meanwhile, the booklet also shares the vision, strategic direction, message and main focus areas.

The vision of Malaysian Family is to revive the country and achieve the status of a developed and high-income country.

In line with the current situation, it also outlines the strategic direction where Malaysians regardless of religion and race will work together to revive the country from the negative impacts of Covid-19.

Also shared are the key focus areas which include uniting all Malaysians under the auspices of the Malaysian Family, putting aside political differences to achieve stability, as well as bridging the economic gaps.

In general, the overall message of this concept is that the Malaysian Family can accept similarities and differences based on the values and characteristics of the Malaysian Family based on the Federal Constitution and Rukun Negara.

The official launch of the Malaysian Family concept is scheduled to be held on Oct 22 in Kuching which is known as the city of unity.-Bernama