Malaysian Family: ‘Key Happness Outcome’ instrument to monitor satisfaction - Ismail Sabri

KUALA LUMPUR: The Key Happiness Outcome (KHO) will be introduced as an instrument to identify and monitor the satisfaction and voice of the people, through the concept of the Malaysian Family (Keluarga Malaysia), said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix).

He said it would serve as a guide to the government in improving performance, policy implementation and providing a better delivery system for Malaysian families.

He said the phrase Malaysian Family espoused by his administration was an inclusive concept aimed at having all citizens protecting their family members.

“The aspiration of the Malaysian Family - working together to restore the country as a family which is resilient to challenges in the future,” he said in a special interview with senior media editors here recently.

Ismail Sabri said that the concept is expected to be embraced as a family culture and to be expanded to the whole country.

“As we are a family, we protect each other. As a brother, you will help your less fortunate siblings who are in difficulty. You will help them. You won’t leave them alone ... so (we become) a caring society. That will materialise by embracing the (concept) of the Malaysian Family,” he said.

The prime minister said the concept transcends religious, racial and ethnic boundaries, covering all age groups, young and old.

Citing as an example inter-marriage, which is a common practice in Sabah and Sarawak, he said that although it involved different races, due to the bond in the family and culture, they could live together.

“This is a Malaysian Family, religion and race will not separate us if there is a family bond. We will look after our families, we will defend our families, that is the concept of the Malaysian Family,” he said.

He said the concept emphasised the values of good education in a family, including inclusiveness, togetherness and gratitude, based on the Rukun Negara and the Federal Constitution.

Asked about the acceptance of the concept by Malaysians, Ismail Sabri said thus far the response was good, but it was still in the early stages.

“Thus far, I think the response has been very good, but in terms of promotion, we have yet to move aggressively. The electronic media has already started. It will be (promoted) in a more aggressive manner,” he said.

He said as the Malaysian Family is something that transcends race and religion, it means that the focus is on unity.

“In my speech on the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP), I mentioned about unity, and the focus of the speech included all ... the Malays and various ethnic groups such as in Sabah and Sarawak.

“We also focus on Chinese new villages (Kampung Baru Cina) to improve in terms of infrastructure and special loan schemes, because I know that not all Chinese are wealthy. Some are poor, (living) in poor Chinese villages. For the Indians, there is an action plan for the community. That’s why our Malaysian Family theme covers everyone.

“When we mention poverty, it also transcends race. When you are poor, your struggle is the same, regardless of (your) race. If you normally eat three meals a day and suddenly can only eat twice a day, the feeling for Malays, Chinese and Indians is the same,” he said.- Bernama