Malaysian family month to focus on strengthening family institutions -LPPKN

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Family Month celebration to be launched by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob at Taman Botani Perdana on Sunday (Nov 7) will focus on strengthening the declining family institutions following the Covid-19 outbreak.

National Population and Family Development Board (LPPKN) deputy chairman Mastura Mohamad Darby said a study has revealed that the well-being of Malaysian families was at a moderate level during the pandemic period.

“A study was carried out by experts which showed that the well-being of families in Malaysia is at a moderate level of 70.72 per cent...the lowest rate is at 59.5 per cent involving individuals that have low social support from family members,“ she said when appearing as a guest on Bernama TV’s ‘Malaysia Petang Ini’ programme today.

Mastura said the current endemic phase is the right time to strengthen family ties in line with the Malaysian Family month celebration, themed ‘Malaysian Family’.

“We have been through a stressful period as families due to Covid-19. So, this month especially during this endemic phase, to some extent, will give space to the community to spend time with their families. The slogan (for the celebration), ‘Love Family’ applies the element of love, moral, safety, knowledge and harmony,” she said.

She said various programmes have been planned in collaboration with other parties such as fitness sessions, booths for activities, family picnics, among others which will be held at the location on launching day.

She also urged members of the community to continue to enliven the family spirit by carrying out leisure activities at home.

On Oct 23, Ismail Sabri launched the concept of the Malaysian Family which is based on the values of inclusion, togetherness and gratitude which was introduced in his inaugural speech, after being appointed as the Ninth Prime Minister in August. -Bernama