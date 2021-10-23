Malaysian family not just mere rhetoric - Ismail Sabri (Updated)

KUCHING: The Malaysian Family idea mooted by the government is not just mere rhetoric or a slogan, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob. (pix)

He explained that the idea is the spirit that the government had instilled in the administration of the country, where the interests and well-being of the people are preserved, just like taking care of a family.

For example, Ismail Sabri said that in a family, any child who is weak in his or her studies would definitely be given more attention.

“What more family members who are less fortunate in life... surely, we will offer help and not leave them on their own.

“The same goes for the government administration today. The Malaysian Family such as the B40 and M40 groups affected by the pandemic will continue to be given focus and priority in benefiting from government aid,“ he said at the launching of the Malaysian Family, here, tonight.

The Prime Minister said that in line with the Malaysian Family concept, the country’s socio-economic development in the less developed states would continue to be given priority.

He said that besides Sabah, Kelantan, Terengganu, Kedah and Perlis, Sarawak would also be given special focus by the government in efforts to bridge the economic development gap with states in Malaysia to ensure economic prosperity could be enjoyed fairly and equally by the people.

“For this purpose, at least 50 per cent of the entire expenditure for basic development under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) will be distributed to these six states.

“The allocations involve the provision of basic infrastructure, digitalisation, education, healthcare services and economic development,“ he said.

He added that the same approach would also be the highlight of Budget 2022 to be tabled next week.

Ismail Sabri introduced the Malaysian Family agenda, which is based on the values of inclusiveness, togetherness and gratitude in his inaugural speech after being appointed as the ninth Prime Minister in August.

-Bernama