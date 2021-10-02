‘Malaysian Family’ should be the approach for all government agencies when dealing with the public - Annuar

KUALA LUMPUR: The spirit of ‘Keluarga Malaysia’ should be the approach of all government agencies when dealing with the people, including the homeless, said Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

He said among the values ​​of the Malaysian Family concept were caring and loving.

“We need to make it easier for people to come to get help, instead of pushing them away from government agencies.

“The ‘cakna’ and caring culture should be practiced in the day to day administration so that the people, including the homeless, feel at ease to approach government agencies for help,” he said during a visit to the ‘Hijrah Warrior’ Urban Garden Project, which is run by more than 40 homeless people residing at Anjung Kelana, here today.

The project is one of the projects for the homeless carried out by Annuar as Federal Territories Minister prior to his appointment as Communications and Multimedia Minister.

During his tenure as Federal Territories Minister, Annuar said that the ministry would set up large-scale precision farming project commercially to provide employment opportunities to the homeless and help them generate their own income.

Meanwhile, Annuar said he would continue with the agenda on transforming the homeless in his personal capacity with the support of the Federal Territories Ministry. - Bernama