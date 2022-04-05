Malaysian Family Student Device Package open tender still in progress: Annuar

KUALA LUMPUR: The acquisition process through an open tender for the Malaysian Family Student Device Package is still going on,” said Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa (pix).

In a post on Twitter today, Annuar said the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia (K-KOMM) is committed to providing devices of quality and of reputable brands.

“As I said, the photo in my tweet was only as part of the post design,” he said referring to a device which was featured in his uploaded Twitter message on Sunday.

Earlier the picture of the device received the attention and comments of netizens who questioned the quality, brand, specifications and durability of the device.

In a tweet last Sunday, Annuar said K-KOMM is working hard to complete the online application portal for the Malaysian Family Student Device Package which is expected to open on April 15.

He said the acquisition process is being handled by K-KOMM and the Finance Ministry. — Bernama