Malaysian Family urged to watch National Day 2022 parade

PUTRAJAYA: Communications and Multimedia Minister, Tan Sri Annuar Musa has called on Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family) to be at Dataran Merdeka, Kuala Lumpur to watch the parade to be held in conjunction with the National Day 2022 celebration.

He said after a lapse of two years (due to the Covid-19 pandemic), several interesting events had been lined up to heighten the celebration, including the arrival of Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah on a royal horse carriage from Menara DBKL to Dataran Merdeka.

At a news conference here yesterday, he said the horse carriage was last used by Tuanku Syed Sirajudin Ibni Almarhum Tuanku Syed Putra Jamalullail during the National Day celebration at Dataran Putrajaya in 2005.

Annuar said in line with the Keluarga Malaysia concept as aspired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, the theme of the National Day and Hari Malaysia (HKHM) 2022 celebrations is ‘Keluarga Malaysia Teguh Bersama’ (Malaysian Family Strong Together).

“The concept of this year’s celebration is in line with the three main thrusts outlined in the Keluarga Malaysia concept, namely, inclusiveness, togetherness and gratitude,“ he added.

Annuar said the concept of the HKHM 2022 celebration would be portrayed through the participation of a large Keluarga Malaysia community including the Orang Asli, famous Malaysian chefs and the frontliners to remind the people of the difficult time in combating the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said the pledge on the celebration day, Aug 31 would be read out by Muhammad Azeem Mohd Fahmi, the country’s 100-metre sprint record holder.

According to Annuar, one of the unique features of the celebration that day is the participation of 30 renowned national figures and celebrities through a parade of antique cars as well as 65 high-powered motorcycles.

For the first time, the hoisting of the national flag, Jalur Gemilang and the accompanying Negaraku will be played by a Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) orchestra of 65 musicians led by the station’s music director, Datuk Mokhzani Ismail.

The theme song of this year’s celebration is ‘Keluarga Malaysia Teguh Bersama’ to be sung by Alif Satar and The Locos accompanied by a 65-member Keluarga Malaysia Choir from Akademi Seni Budaya dan Warisan Kebangsaan (Aswara).

Annuar said the celebration including the parade and march-past involving various ministries, security and civil defence forces and other groups would take about two hours and 30 minutes starting at 8 am.

“During that period, various interesting performances will be held including the Colour Guard Field Formation coordinated by the Education Ministry through the Selangor Education Department and involving an 600 students from a number of selected schools in the state.

“There will also be a fly-past and air show by the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) which will also involve its fighter jets with their awesome and experienced pilots, the pride of Malaysia,” he said.

Annuar said a 600-member cultural troupe from the National Culture and Arts Department would be performing at the field while there would also be a float procession, the result of strategic collaboration between the government, government-linked companies and the private sector

The organisations involved include Petronas, Tenaga Nasional Bhd, Telekom Malaysia, YTL, Celcom, Maxis, Digi, U Mobile, MEASAT and Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC).

The National 2022 celebration will be broadcast live via the Facebook page of the Communication and Multimedia Ministry, Merdeka 360 and the Malaysia Information Department, as well as TV1, MHI, Astro Awani, TV Alhijrah, Bernama TV, TV Sarawak (TVS), Awesome TV and Suke TV.

It can also be viewed through the Merdeka 360 portal at www.merdeka360.com.my, the information hub for the National Day and Malaysia Day celebrations. - Bernama