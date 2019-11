KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian field hospital in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh has successfully conducted more than 900 high-risk surgeries since its establishment in 2017, despite facing various constraints.

Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) Health Service Director-General Lt Jen Datuk Dr Md Amin Muslan said among those cases were surgeries performed on gunshot victims and baby deliveries via Caesarean section.

“Despite facing many challenges, our 16 doctors and 48 personnel from the ATM medical corps, assisted by members of non-governmental organisations, have done well,” he told reporters after officiating Malaysia Military Medicine Conference 2019, here today.

According to Dr Md Amin, various countries, including Brunei had also provided medical equipment to the hospital.

In terms of blood supplies, he said the hospital had established a laboratory last year to ensure sufficient supply.

“Previously, there were cases where our doctors had donated their own blood to save patients,” he said.

Dr Md Amin said the Malaysian field hospital in Cox’s Bazar had been recognised by international organisations, including the World Health Organisation.

Yesterday, Defence Deputy Minister Senator Liew Chin Tong said the government planned to extend the hospital operation to a maximum period of two years until December 2021.

The Malaysian field hospital situated in a refugee camp in Ukhia, Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh was established in December 2017 to provide healthcare services to hundreds of thousands of Rohingya ethnic refugees fleeing conflict in western Myanmar to southeast Bangladesh. - Bernama