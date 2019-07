KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Field Hospital (MFH) received yet another recognition after it was honoured with the Sultan Azlan Shah Trophy Innovation Award.

Health director-general (DG) Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the award recognised the collaborative work between the Ministry of Health (MOH) and Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) for the planning, setting up and operating of the MFH in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh.

“It was with great humility I received the Sultan Azlan Shah Trophy Innovation Award on behalf of the MOH together with Lt Gen Datuk Dr Ya’akop Koming, the former DG of ATM Health Services Division, from Sultan Nazrin Shah, the Sultan of Perak and Colonel-in-Chief of the ATM Royal Medical Corps,” Noor Hisham said in his latest Facebook posting last night.

The award was presented on Friday evening during the Regimental Dinner held in conjunction with the 52nd anniversary of the Royal Medical Corps.

The MFH has previously received various international accolades including from the World Health Organisation, International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies and various other international and local agencies.

Noor Hisham said the field hospital had been in operation since December 2017 to ease the stress of the influx of Rohingya refugees from Myanmar.

“The MOH, via Op Starlight 1, managed the hospital before it was taken over by the ATM in March 2018,” he said.

Apart from complete tertiary health services, the MFH also mobilises the Forward Medical Team (FMT) to the refugee camp to implement various health assistance programmes for the Rohingya refugees. — Bernama